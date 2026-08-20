65pc children with measles suffer from malnutrition

Malnourished children are at greater risk of contracting measles. A study has found that 65 per cent of children with measles are suffering from moderate to severe malnutrition. Tests of samples from children who came for treatment with symptoms of measles found that 95 per cent of them had measles.

The study was jointly conducted by Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). The findings of the study were released at an event held at the hospital auditorium on Wednesday.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Muhit, senior officials of the health department, scientists, researchers and physicians attended the event.

Speaking as the chief guest at the end of the event organised to share the research findings, State Minister MA Muhit said the country has been caught in a measles epidemic. It is difficult to stop the current measles outbreak. There is no known way to stop measles other than vaccination.

There are 40,000 posts for field workers to administer vaccines. Of these, 25,000 are filled. It is not possible to vaccinate all children while leaving nearly 40 per cent of the posts vacant, he said.