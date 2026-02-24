Advance train ticket sales for Eid travel begins 3 March
Train tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr will be available for advance purchase starting on 3 March.
Tickets for journeys on 13 March will be released on the first day. Return journey ticket sales will begin on 13 March, with tickets for 23 March available on that day.
All tickets will be sold online this year. Additionally, five pairs of special trains will be arranged for Eid travelers.
These decisions were made during a meeting at the Ministry of Railways on 19 February.
The new Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rabiul Alam, was present at the meeting and emphasised the importance of preventing schedule disruptions to ensure smooth Eid travel.
Rezaul Karim Siddiqui, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Railways, confirmed the advance ticket sales and the operation of special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr.
This year, the holy month of Ramadan began on 19 February. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr may be observed on 20 or 21 March.
According to railway sources, on the second day of sales, 4 March, tickets for 14 March will be available.
Tickets for 15 March will be sold on 5 March, and tickets for 16 March will be available on 6 March.
Tickets for 17 March will be sold on 7 March, for 18 March on 8 March, and for 19 March on 9 March.
Railway officials have stated that tickets for intercity trains in the western region will be sold online starting at 8 AM, while tickets for the eastern region's intercity trains will go on sale from 2 PM.
Passengers are allowed to purchase tickets once for both advance and return journeys, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction.
Refunds will not be provided for advance or return journey tickets. Additionally, the weekly holidays for all intercity trains have been canceled from 16 March until the day before Eid.
This year, a pair of special trains will operate on the Chittagong-Chandpur route, one pair on the Dhaka-Dewanganj route, and one pair on the Joydebpur-Parbatipur route.
Two pairs of trains will also run as Sholakia Eid Special on the Bhairab Bazar-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes.