Advance train ticket sales for Eid travel begins 3 March

Train tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr will be available for advance purchase starting on 3 March.

Tickets for journeys on 13 March will be released on the first day. Return journey ticket sales will begin on 13 March, with tickets for 23 March available on that day.

All tickets will be sold online this year. Additionally, five pairs of special trains will be arranged for Eid travelers.

These decisions were made during a meeting at the Ministry of Railways on 19 February.