EU mission makes 19 recommendations to ensure integrity of future elections in Bangladesh

European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has made 19 recommendations aimed at reinforcing the integrity of future electoral processes of Bangladesh.

The EU EOM has put forward six priority recommendations in line with Bangladesh’s international commitments to democratic elections.

Chief Observer of the EU EOM and a Member of the European Parliament, Ivars Ijabs, shared this today, Tuesday at a press conference at a hotel in the capital.

The event was organised to mark the publication of the mission’s final report on the 13th parliamentary election.