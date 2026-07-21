Measles claims nearly 800 children in 4 months
Four more children have died in the country due to measles symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8 AM Monday to 8 AM Tuesday).
Some 797 children have lost their lives to measles and its symptoms since 15 March, over a period of more than four months.
This information has been reported in the measles-related report of the Directorate General of Health Services today, Tuesday.
On 26 June, the death toll of children due to measles and its symptoms exceeded 700. Within 26 days, the death toll is approaching 800.
Among the four children who died in the last 24 hours, two were from Sylhet, one from Rajshahi, and one from Mymensingh.
In the last 24 hours, 1,008 children have been affected by measles and its symptoms.
Among them, 130 children have been diagnosed with measles. Since 15 March, over a period of more than four months, 134,156 children have been affected by measles and its symptoms.
Among these, 14,708 children have been diagnosed with measles.
According to the information from the Directorate General of Health Services, since 15 March of this year, 102,244 children have been admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms.
Among them, 98,411 children have recovered and returned home.