Measles claims nearly 800 children in 4 months

Four more children have died in the country due to measles symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8 AM Monday to 8 AM Tuesday).

Some 797 children have lost their lives to measles and its symptoms since 15 March, over a period of more than four months.

This information has been reported in the measles-related report of the Directorate General of Health Services today, Tuesday.

On 26 June, the death toll of children due to measles and its symptoms exceeded 700. Within 26 days, the death toll is approaching 800.