Govt reschedules office timing for Ramadan
The government has rearranged the office timing for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan from 9 am to 3:30 pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations.
The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
There will be a 15-minute break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers, said the notice.
However, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, post, railway, hospitals, state-run mills and factories and other emergency service-providing organisations will fix their own office time as per their own laws and considering public interest.
Besides, the Supreme Court will fix the office timing for all courts.
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on 1 March subject to sighting the moon.