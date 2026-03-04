Stranded at UAE Port
Bangladeshi ship's master says days are passing in fear and vigilance
“On the first day, last Saturday, a bomb exploded at an oil depot very close to our ship. In panic, we all rushed to the ship’s safe room. Since then, we have been hearing explosions from a distance almost every day. We are witnessing waves of drone and missile attacks in the sky. Our days are passing in constant fear and alertness over possible bomb explosions.”
This is how Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, master of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel MV Banglar Joyjatra, described his wartime experience from Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates.
He spoke to Prothom Alo via WhatsApp on Wednesday afternoon.
The vessel arrived at Jebel Ali Port a day before the joint attack by the United States and Israel against Iran last Saturday. The ship has 31 Bangladeshi sailors on board. After the conflict began, cargo unloading was temporarily suspended, though operations resumed last Monday.
Shafiqul Islam Khan said, “An attack targeting the US Consulate in Dubai also took place before our eyes. Explosions occurred 20–30 kilometers away from our ship. Initially, the fear was intense, but gradually we are adapting to the situation. The sound of explosions has now become almost regular.”
He added that all sailors on board remain on high alert. Plans are already in place on how to respond in case of an attack or nearby explosion.
He also expressed concern over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Even after unloading cargo, we may not get the opportunity to leave the Persian Gulf. A large number of ships are currently at Jebel Ali Port. Our next destination is still uncertain,” he said.
According to him, since the first day’s explosion, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Bangladesh Embassy in the UAE, the Ministry of Shipping, and the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation have been maintaining regular contact. They have also provided guidance on emergency measures.
“Our Managing Director, Commodore Mahmudul Malek Sir, contacts us several times a day. Even amid war conditions, we are trying to keep our morale high,” he said.
Shafiqul Islam Khan, a resident of Chandpur, said his family currently lives in Cumilla, where his mother, wife, and children reside. He said it is natural for them to worry, so he keeps in regular contact to reassure them. Other sailors are also staying in touch with their families.
Earlier, after the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine War, the Bangladeshi vessel Banglar Samriddhi was hit by a Russian missile at Ukraine’s Olvia Port on 2 March 2022. The ship’s engineer, Hadisur Rahman, was killed in the attack. Later, 28 stranded Bangladeshi sailors were rescued.
Contacted for comment, Commodore Mahmudul Malek, Managing Director of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, told Prothom Alo that regular communication and necessary support are being provided to maintain the sailors’ morale. For example, the daily food allowance has been increased from USD 7 to USD 12. Various such measures have been taken to keep their spirits up.