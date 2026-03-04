Bangladeshi ship's master says days are passing in fear and vigilance

“On the first day, last Saturday, a bomb exploded at an oil depot very close to our ship. In panic, we all rushed to the ship’s safe room. Since then, we have been hearing explosions from a distance almost every day. We are witnessing waves of drone and missile attacks in the sky. Our days are passing in constant fear and alertness over possible bomb explosions.”

This is how Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, master of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation vessel MV Banglar Joyjatra, described his wartime experience from Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates.

He spoke to Prothom Alo via WhatsApp on Wednesday afternoon.

The vessel arrived at Jebel Ali Port a day before the joint attack by the United States and Israel against Iran last Saturday. The ship has 31 Bangladeshi sailors on board. After the conflict began, cargo unloading was temporarily suspended, though operations resumed last Monday.