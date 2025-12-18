Plans underway to make Tarique’s return memorable

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is returning to the country on 25 December.

He will land at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 11:55am that day on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

After more than 17 years, BNP is organising a special event to mark Tarique Rahman’s return from the United Kingdom.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the party’s Standing Committee, said, “We want his historic return to surpass all precedents set in the past 55 years and to be so memorable that no similar historic event occurs in the next 55 years. All our arrangements are aimed at making it truly remarkable.”