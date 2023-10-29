Mirza Fakhrul taken to CMM court

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been taken to the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka.

The police took him there from the Detective Branch (DB) office at 8:10 pm.

Jainul Abedin, lawyer of the BNP leader, told Prothom Alo that Mirza Fakhrul Islam has been shown arrested in a case filed with the Ramna police station.