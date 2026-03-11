Farmer card to be introduced within next month, PM hopes
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman hoped that his government would be able to introduce 'Farmer Card' programme within next month (April).
"We have also started the work on the Farmer Card. InshaAllah, just as we were able to hand over family cards to 37,000 women, in today's (Tuesday’s) event, in the same way, within the next month we will be able to hand over Farmer Cards to many other farmer brothers, InshaAllah," he said.
The premier made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Card programme, organised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, at T&T playground in Banani, adjacent to Korail slum, on Tuesday morning.
He said before the general elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) promised to the country's people to start work to distribute family cards among women if the party is elected to power.
Less than a month after forming the government, he said, his government began works to fulfill the promises they made to the people.
He said the BNP also promised the farmers that if it is able to form the government, they will waive off the agricultural loans of up to Taka 10,000, including interest.
Last week, Tarique Rahman said, the government announced waiving off agricultural loans up to Taka 10,000, including interest.
He said the government would change the fates of people by fulfilling these pledges gradually.
Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the government's landmark "Family Card" programme to ensure women empowerment in the country as he distributed cards among them.
The premier handed over the family cards to 17 women at the inauguration ceremony.
Later, Tarique Rahman reached out the money of family cards to accounts of 37,567 women in 14 places of different districts by pressing button on laptop.
Before having a seat at stage, the prime minister made a surprise visit to audience at the event to exchange pleasantries.
Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman; Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin, Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf and Dhaka North City Corporation administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan were present, among others, on the occasion.