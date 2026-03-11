Farmer card to be introduced within next month, PM hopes

The premier made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Card programme, organised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, at T&T playground in Banani, adjacent to Korail slum, on Tuesday morning.

He said before the general elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) promised to the country's people to start work to distribute family cards among women if the party is elected to power.

Less than a month after forming the government, he said, his government began works to fulfill the promises they made to the people.

He said the BNP also promised the farmers that if it is able to form the government, they will waive off the agricultural loans of up to Taka 10,000, including interest.