How to take loans from the Universal Pension Scheme

According to the National Pension Authority, loan applicants must be regular in paying their contributions. The loan must be repaid in 24 installments over two years. A 2 per cent service charge is deducted along with the final installment, but this fee does not go to the Pension Authority. Instead, the service charge is credited back into the subscriber’s account.

It has been learned that to be eligible for a loan, a subscriber must have at least Tk 100,000 deposited in their account. Loans can be taken ranging from 5 to 50 per cent of the total deposited amount. Payment of contributions up to the month prior to applying for the loan is mandatory.

Subscribers can apply for loans by logging into the National Pension Authority’s website (www.upension.gov.bd). After logging in, they need to click on the “Loan Application” button from the menu bar, which opens the application page. At the bottom, clicking on the “Apply” button brings up the loan amount option. After selecting the repayment installment schedule and clicking “Complete Application,” the application process is finalised.