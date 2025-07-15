Prof Yunus does not intend to be declared as national reformer: CA press wing

Chief Adviser (CA) press wing on Tuesday stated that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus does not intend to be declared as national reformer and the government too does not has any plan to confer any such title on him.

“It has come to the attention of the government that a bench of the High Court Division has issued a rule, following a writ petition, asking as to why Professor Muhammad Yunus should not be declared as "national reformer".

The government will respond to the rule in due course after receiving a copy of the order,” CA press wing said in a statement.

“In the meantime, the government would like to clarify that Professor Yunus does not intend to be declared as such, nor does the government plan to confer any such title on Professor Yunus.

The writ petitioner appears to have filed the petition on his own, and it is unclear on what basis the direction has been sought. The office of the Attorney General will address the matter,” it added.