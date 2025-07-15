Prof Yunus does not intend to be declared as national reformer: CA press wing
Chief Adviser (CA) press wing on Tuesday stated that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus does not intend to be declared as national reformer and the government too does not has any plan to confer any such title on him.
“It has come to the attention of the government that a bench of the High Court Division has issued a rule, following a writ petition, asking as to why Professor Muhammad Yunus should not be declared as "national reformer".
The government will respond to the rule in due course after receiving a copy of the order,” CA press wing said in a statement.
“In the meantime, the government would like to clarify that Professor Yunus does not intend to be declared as such, nor does the government plan to confer any such title on Professor Yunus.
The writ petitioner appears to have filed the petition on his own, and it is unclear on what basis the direction has been sought. The office of the Attorney General will address the matter,” it added.
The High Court on 14 July issued the rule, asking authorities concerned to explain as to why it shall not pass order to declare Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus as “National Reformer of New Bangladesh."
A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur issued the rule after hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.
Advocate Mohammad Ali Jinnah moved the plea before the court, while Assistant Attorney General Ekramul Kabir stood for the state.
The court also sought to know why a complete list of the martyrs of the Mass Uprising should not be prepared and published through an official gazette.
Additionally, the rule questioned why it shall not pass order to declare July-August Mass Uprising martyrs like Abu Sayed and Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho as national heroes.
The court asked officials concerned including cabinet secretary and law secretary to respond the rule.