EC ‘lapses’ lead to massive leak of journalists’ personal data

Serious flaws in an online system launched by the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election have exposed the personal information of at least 14,000 journalists.

Photographs, signatures, national identity card details, and media-related information remained publicly accessible for around two hours.

Applications submitted by journalists through the EC’s website contained photographs, signatures, national ID cards, office identity cards, lists of journalists approved by media organisations, and other institution-related information.