Dhaka asks Saudi ambassador why it was not informed beforehand

The Bangladesh government has sought an explanation from the Saudi ambassador in Dhaka over the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia. It has also asked why Bangladesh was not informed before the executions.

Relevant government sources believe that, although provisions require a country to be notified before its citizens are tried and punished abroad, those provisions were not followed in this case.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, secretary for bilateral affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met Saudi Ambassador Abdullah ibn Dhafer ibn Ubayya at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting began at 3:30 pm and lasted about half an hour. In addition to bilateral relations, the discussion covered the execution of two Bangladeshis in Mecca last week.

Nazrul Islam confirmed the meeting to Prothom Alo on Sunday evening but declined to disclose details of the discussion.