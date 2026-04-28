People cannot be held back by scare tactics: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday said it will not be possible to hold back the country’s people by scare tactics.

“It will not be possible to hold back the people of Bangladesh by fear tactics. People of the country cannot be subdued,” he said.

Warning that no one would be allowed to disrupt public peace in the country, the Prime Minister said, “Let us remain alert so that no one can create disorder in the country again. We will not allow anyone to get the chance to observe hartals for 173 days anymore by destroying public peace”.

Tarique Rahman, also ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman, made the remarks at a public rally held at the Eidgah ground in the Jashore town in the afternoon.

At that time, he highlighted statistics of sacrifices made by, repression on, and false cases filed against leaders and activists of BNP during previous movements.