There is no magic switch to stop murders: Home adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said there is no magic or on-off switch to stop murders.
If such a solution existed, all such crimes would have been stopped, he added.
The adviser made this remark on Monday at the Secretariat, in response to journalists’ questions after a meeting of the law and order advisory committee of the home ministry.
While discussing the killing of a freedom fighter and his wife at his home in Rangpur, a journalist asked how he viewed such murders occurring before the elections.
The adviser replied, “These incidents are happening not just during the election period but even before it. There is no way to deny this.”
The adviser further said, “I cannot say that all of these incidents will stop before the elections. If I had any magic or an on-off switch like a light, I would have stopped them. There is no such magic with me that would instantly turn off all killings.”
He added that in Rangpur, the two victims who were killed had one child working in the police and another in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). He said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The adviser also mentioned that arrangements have been made to ensure electricity at every polling station in the national elections. In places where electricity is unavailable, alternative arrangements have been instructed.
In response to another question about election preparations, he said, “Preparations for the election are going well. All forces are undergoing training, and we will monitor the quality of their training. Training will be completed by January. We are taking every necessary step to ensure a free, fair, and festive election.”
Addressing public doubts about the election, the adviser said, “We cannot remove these doubts just for you (the media). You will simply announce that the election will take place and report on it.”
He also added, “Initiatives have been taken to procure body cameras for the election. Body cameras will be used during the election.”