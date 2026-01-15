Women repression prevention project: Outsourcing move puts staff jobs at risk

Existing employees of the women repression prevention project running under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs are facing job uncertainty.

Although a new project has been taken up in the same format after the previous project ended, it has been decided to recruit staff for the project through outsourcing.

Earlier, several officials of the ministry had assured that existing staff would be given priority in recruitment for the new project. However, with news that recruitment for the new project will begin later this month, more than 300 existing employees now fear they may be left out.

The project began in 2000 with support from Denmark under the title Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women, implemented by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.