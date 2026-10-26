PM seeks Japan’s support to modernise KAFCO, explore 2nd fertiliser plant

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today sought Japan’s cooperation in modernising the Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) and exploring the possibility of establishing a second fertiliser factory in Bangladesh as part of his government’s efforts to strengthen bilateral economic ties and attract Japanese investment.

He made the call during a courtesy meeting with Masumi Kakinoki, chairman of Marubeni Corporation and president of the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC), at Hotel Imperial in Tokyo this afternoon (local time), said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister called for increased Japanese investment in Bangladesh’s promising sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, highlighting significant opportunities through foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPPs).