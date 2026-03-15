Matiur Rahman Chowdhury elected new president of NOAB

Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor-in-chief of the Bangla daily Manabzamin, has been elected the new president of the Newspapers Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), the body representing newspaper owners. He previously served as the organisation’s treasurer.

At NOAB’s annual general meeting (AGM), held on Saturday at the Times Media Limited building in Tejgaon, Dhaka, all members of the committee, including the president, were elected unopposed. The meeting was chaired by the outgoing president A K Azad.

The organisation also approved its financial report for the previous year, according to a press release.