Matiur Rahman Chowdhury elected new president of NOAB
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor-in-chief of the Bangla daily Manabzamin, has been elected the new president of the Newspapers Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), the body representing newspaper owners. He previously served as the organisation’s treasurer.
At NOAB’s annual general meeting (AGM), held on Saturday at the Times Media Limited building in Tejgaon, Dhaka, all members of the committee, including the president, were elected unopposed. The meeting was chaired by the outgoing president A K Azad.
The organisation also approved its financial report for the previous year, according to a press release.
M Mashrur Reaz, chairman of NOAB’s election board, announced the new executive committee for the 2026–27 term.
The committee’s office-bearers are: vice-president ASM Shahidullah Khan, chairman of the editorial board of the English-language daily New Age, and treasurer Altamash Kabir, publisher of the daily Sangbad.
Other elected members of NOAB’s two-year executive committee are: the outgoing president AK Azad (Samakal), Matiur Rahman (Prothom Alo), Mahfuz Anam (The Daily Star), Tasmima Hossain (The Daily Ittefaq), AMM Bahauddin (The Daily Inqilab), Dewan Hanif Mahmud (Bonik Barta), Mozammel Haque (Karatoa), MA Malek (The Daily Azadi), Rameez Uddin Chowdhury (Purbokon), and Nasim Manzur (The Financial Express).