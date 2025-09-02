Elections in February defying all obstacles: CA
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today reaffirmed that the upcoming national election will be held in the first half of February next year in a festive and peaceful atmosphere, regardless of any attempts to disrupt the polls.
He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives from seven political parties and one organization at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city at 5pm.
The political parties and the organization are: Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Gano Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Gano Front and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.
After the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters in front of the Jamuna.
Quoting the Chief Adviser, the press secretary said, “The election will be held in a joyous and festive atmosphere. For those, who have never been able to cast their votes in the past, this election should be a good experience. Even for those who previously faced bitter experiences while voting, this time they too should have a good experience so that no one can say ‘I was not allowed to vote”.
Professor Yunus noted that certain quarters, who do not want to let the interim government reach the election time, would try in every possible way to create obstacles.
“Some signs are already visible, and more may come. That is why we should be more vigilant. Our aim is to hold the polls. And the elections will be held in the first half of February next. We will hand over the charge to an elected government,” Shafiqul Alam quoted the Chief Adviser as saying at the meeting.
Seeking cooperation from all political parties to organize the polls, Professor Yunus said, “This election is unique. It is not only an election of the interim government but of all people and all political parties of the country. The aspiration of this election is to build the future Bangladesh”.
He added: “It will be an election of standing on our own feet, gaining courage, and running the country with our own confidence. All people along with their family members should be facilitated to go to polling centers together and cherish the festive experience for a lifetime. We seek your wholehearted support in arranging the polls”.
Cautioning that challenges may arise at every step, the head of the interim government said, “Efforts will be made to create confusion and division. We should remain strict and steadfast, and cooperate together.”
Shafiqul Alam said that the Chief Adviser also urged the political parties to remain vigilant during the upcoming Durga Puja so that none can disrupt the celebration.
“It is our responsibility to ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the country. Attempts would be made to create chaos, but we must remain alert. This year, too, Durga Puja will be celebrated in a festive and peaceful manner,” said Professor Yunus.
After the meeting with the political parties, the press secretary said, Gano Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur’s wife Maria Akter, Gano Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan and Senior Joint Secretary General Hasan Al Mamun met the Chief Adviser at the same venue.
From the meeting, Shafiqul Alam said, Professor Yunun instructed the Health Ministry officials to make arrangements immediately for Nur’s treatment overseas.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present at the meeting with Nur’s wife and his fellow politicians.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, at the meeting, informed that a one-member judicial probe committee, headed by Justice Ali Reza, is being formed. The gazette notification will be issued by tomorrow in this regard while the committee will submit its report within 15 days, he said.