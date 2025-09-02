Elections in February defying all obstacles: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today reaffirmed that the upcoming national election will be held in the first half of February next year in a festive and peaceful atmosphere, regardless of any attempts to disrupt the polls.

He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives from seven political parties and one organization at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city at 5pm.

The political parties and the organization are: Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Gano Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Gano Front and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

After the meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters in front of the Jamuna.