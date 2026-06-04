Excess power tariff for up to 75 units withdrawn
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday withdrew its order to increase electricity tariff for residential customers using up to 75 units.
"With this, the price for lifeline customers (up to 50 units) will remain at Tk 4.63 and the previous price for 75 unit users will remain at Tk 5.26," said a BERC announcement.
It said that the power tariff will be Tk 4.63 for the lifeline (0-50 units) and Tk 5.26 for residential first phase (0-75 units) of all electricity distribution companies from June.
Earlier, on Wednesday (June 3), the BERC announced the new electricity price by increasing from Tk 4.63 to Tk 5.32 for users of up to 50 units, while from Tk 5.26 to Tk 6.18 per unit for users of up to 75 units in the first phase.
The BERC announcement said that with the new order, the average electricity tariff of retail level reduced by Tk 0.23 from Tk 10.63 to Tk 10.40.