PM Tarique Rahman leaves New York for home after attending UNGA session

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday left New York for home after winding up a five-day visit packed with high-level engagements, including his maiden address to the General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly where he placed Bangladesh’s aspirations and priorities before the global community.

“An Emirates flight carrying the Prime Minister, his wife Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage departed John F Kennedy International Airport at 11:30pm (New York time) for Dhaka via Dubai,” Prime Minister's Press Secretary Saleh Shibly told BSS. The flight is scheduled to reach Dubai at 8:00pm on 26 September and depart for Dhaka at 2:00am on 27 September. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:40am the same day.

During the visit, he presented Bangladesh’s positions on global peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, humanitarian issues, economic cooperation and the Rohingya crisis.