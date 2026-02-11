20,000 licensed firearms not deposited

Not all licensed firearms were deposited within the time set by the government. The number of firearms not submitted stands at 20,288 — about 42 per cent.

As part of measures to ensure that the 13th parliamentary election and referendum are free and peaceful, owners were instructed to deposit their licensed weapons by 31 January.

Senior police officials said that firearms not deposited at police stations are now being considered illegal. Lists of the owners are being prepared and legal action is being taken against them.

Operations are underway to arrest owners, alongside intelligence surveillance, to prevent the use of these firearms in election-related violence.