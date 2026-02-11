National election and referendum
20,000 licensed firearms not deposited
Not all licensed firearms were deposited within the time set by the government. The number of firearms not submitted stands at 20,288 — about 42 per cent.
As part of measures to ensure that the 13th parliamentary election and referendum are free and peaceful, owners were instructed to deposit their licensed weapons by 31 January.
Senior police officials said that firearms not deposited at police stations are now being considered illegal. Lists of the owners are being prepared and legal action is being taken against them.
Operations are underway to arrest owners, alongside intelligence surveillance, to prevent the use of these firearms in election-related violence.
According to police headquarters sources, licenses have been issued nationwide for 53,702 firearms in the names of individuals, institutions, and financial entities. Of these, 48,283 are licensed to individuals, 4,854 to financial institutions, and 565 to various organisations. Only individually licensed weapons were required to be deposited.
However, by the government’s deadline (31 January), only 27,995 licensed firearms had been deposited at police stations across the country. A total of 20,288 firearms remain unsubmitted.
A home ministry notification states that legal action will be taken against violators under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act of 1878.
Carrying or displaying firearms banned until 15 February
A home ministry notification issued on 18 January stated that, in accordance with the election and referendum schedule, carrying or displaying firearms will remain prohibited until 15 February.
However, this directive does not apply to licensed weapons permitted under policy guidelines for “politically important persons” and parliamentary candidates.
A home ministry official said that depositing firearms and restricting their use during elections is a routine and important measure to maintain law and order. It helps reduce the risk of violence and intimidation.
Cases are being filed against their owners under the Arms Act, and operations are ongoing to arrest them along with the weapons.
In Dhaka metropolitan areas, licenses have been issued to 3,991 individuals, institutions, and financial entities. Of these, 740 firearms have not been deposited.
Asked about the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police joint commissioner (crime and operations) Md Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo that firearms not deposited at DMP police stations within the specified time are now considered illegal.
Use of licensed firearms during the mass uprising
It is learned that many of the firearms not deposited were licensed during the Awami League’s tenure. Many of the owners have fled abroad, while others remain in hiding inside the country. During the July mass uprising, some individuals were seen using licensed weapons to suppress protesters.
After being elected as a member of parliament on 5 January, 2014, Feni’s Nizam Uddin Hazari obtained licenses for a pistol and a rifle in his own name, and about 30 others linked to the Awami League and Jubo League — including his wife — also obtained licenses on political consideration. These weapons were used during the uprising to suppress demonstrations.
Commenting on the overall issue, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo late Tuesday night that those who did not deposit their licensed firearms would be arrested if they attempt to use them for violence during election.