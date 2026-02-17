Nur’s step from char to national parliament

Nurul Haque (Nur), who hails from a middle-class family in the remote riverine ‘island’ union of Char Biswas in Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali, has been elected as a member of parliament (MP).

He won the Patuakhali-3 (Galachipa–Dashmina) constituency in the 13th national parliament election.

At 34 years of age, he overcame numerous obstacles posed by his rivals during the campaign. He also faced repeated attacks and lawsuits.

Nurul Haque’s father, Idris Hawlader, is a former member of the Char Biswas Union Parishad (UP).

Nur’s mother, Nilufa Begum, passed away when he was two and a half years old. He is the fourth among three brothers and five sisters. He studied up to the seventh grade at Char Biswas Janata Secondary School.