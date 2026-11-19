PM leaves for Lalmonirhat on daylong visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left here for Lalmonirhat this morning to join three programmes in the northern district.
The premier departed Tejgaon Airport by a helicopter at 9:15 am, said PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
He will join three programmes and return to Dhaka in the afternoon, Rumon added.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the first National Aero-Genius Competition, organised by the Aviation and Aerospace University Bangladesh, as chief guest. He will also visit the university campus.
He will also inaugurate the re-excavation of the Mahendranagar drainage canal in Sadar upazila and exchange views with the local beneficiaries.
Later, he will join a programme titled “Alokito Lalmonirhat” (Enlightened Lalmonirhat) at the district Collectorate Ground.
Tarique Rahman last visited Lalmonirhat about 22 years ago as a BNP leader. This is his first visit to the district as Prime Minister.