Shahidul Alam returns home after release from Israel
Photographer Shahidul Alam has returned home after being released from an Israeli prison.
He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 4:45 a.m. today, Saturday.
His wife and human rights activist Rehnuma Ahmed, Tanzim Ibne Wahab, Director General of the National Museum, and photographers and researchers including Munem Wasif, among others, were at the airport to welcome Shahidul Alam
Photos of Shahidul Alam’s return were posted on the Facebook page of Drik, an independent media organization, at around 7:00 a.m. today.
Rahat Karim, Drik’s Innovation Manager, also confirmed his return.