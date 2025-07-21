Emergency hotline opened at Burn Institute after BAF plane crash

This hotline is available for those who need information or support regarding the injured people admitted to the institute after the accident.

Earlier in the day, a BAF F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed at the school campus around 1 pm, leaving many injured.

A fire broke out after the crash, and rescue operations were carried out by multiple units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Authorities have requested the public to use the hotline number for verified information and emergency assistance.