Chief Adviser asks for police's historic responsibility in upcoming polls

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday asked the police officials to perform their 'historic responsibilities' in the upcoming polls as he exchanged views with Superintendents of Police (SPs) from 64 districts and senior police officials at his office here.

"Be grateful to Allah that you have been given this historic responsibility," he said, calling upon the police officials to act with professionalism and utmost sincerity in the polls.

The chief adviser said this election has created an opportunity to build a code for the society that would guide the nation for the next hundred years.

"When earthquake comes, we talk about building codes which we follow. This election is also the opportunity to create such code for our society. We should create a strong code that no matter how big the shake, it cannot be moved," he said.