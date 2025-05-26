Bangladesh will seek USD 1 billion soft loan from Japan during the upcoming official visit of Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus to Tokyo, scheduled for 28-31 May.

"The main focus of this visit is budgetary support," said Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique while addressing a curtain-raiser press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

Chief Adviser Yunus is expected to depart Dhaka early Wednesday for the four-day visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on 30 May, aimed at deepening cooperation across a wide range of strategic areas.

"The formal announcement of the soft loan is expected following the bilateral talks, after which an exchange of notes will be signed," Siddique said.