Home adviser assures of ensuring level playing field ahead of election

Regarding allegations of some political parties about biased postings of the government officials, he refuted the allegations saying, “We are yet to receive any such allegation to this end”.

In this connection, he said none can raise any question about the postings as they have given every posting through proper verifications ignoring requests of various quarters.

He called upon the journalists to write reports if any recruitment or posting was given by taking bribes or through any irregularities. He also urged all not to make any request for anyone's posting.