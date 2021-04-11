CAAB suspends all international and domestic flights from 14 April

Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) has suspended all international flights for a week from 14 April.

President of CAAB Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Mofidur Rahman on Sunday made the announcement after an inter-ministerial meeting at the civil aviation and tourism ministry on Sunday evening.

Domestic flights will also remain suspended during the period.

However, flights will operate as usual on 12 and 13 April.

However, cargo-laden as well as special flights will remain out of the purview of this order during the strict restrictions likely to be imposed by government to curb the surge of Covid-19 infection.