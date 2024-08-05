Army chief to sit with representatives of students, teachers
Army Chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman will hold talks with the representatives of the students and teachers very soon, said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday evening.
Sheikh Hasina left the country by resigning from the post of prime minister on Monday afternoon in the face of protests by students and the people following the quota reform movement of the anti-discrimination student movement.
Army Chief General Wakar-Uz-Zaman held a meeting with the leaders of some parties including the BNP, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami in the emerging situation.
Later in an address to the nation around 4:00 pm, he said that he decided to form an interim government in discussion with the leaders of the political parties. This interim government will run the country.
Later in the evening, the ISPR press release informed the media that the army chief will hold a discussion with the representatives of students and teachers.