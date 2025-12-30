China mourns Khaleda Zia’s death, reaffirms ties with BNP

China on Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, paying tribute to her role in Bangladesh’s democratic journey and reaffirming continued friendly relations with the BNP.

In a condolence letter addressed to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the Chinese leadership mourned the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in shaping Bangladesh’s political history.