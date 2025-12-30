China mourns Khaleda Zia’s death, reaffirms ties with BNP
China on Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, paying tribute to her role in Bangladesh’s democratic journey and reaffirming continued friendly relations with the BNP.
In a condolence letter addressed to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the Chinese leadership mourned the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a steadfast champion of freedom and a key figure in shaping Bangladesh’s political history.
The ambassador said that Chinese premier Li Qiang and foreign minister Wang Yi had separately conveyed their condolences to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus and adviser for foreign affairs Md Touhid Hossain.
Yao Wen said Begum Khaleda Zia embodied the democratic aspirations of the Bangladeshi people and inspired the nation through her resilience, courage and leadership. She was also a cherished friend of the Chinese people, whose contributions helped strengthen China-Bangladesh relations, he added.
“The Chinese people will always remember her with deep gratitude and the highest respect,” the ambassador said.
He further said that the Communist Party of China would continue to maintain its longstanding and friendly relations with the BNP under the leadership of Tarique Rahman.
Extending sincere condolences once again, Yao Wen prayed for eternal peace for Begum Khaleda Zia’s departed soul and expressed hope that her contributions to Bangladesh and to China-Bangladesh relations would be remembered for generations to come.