Case against Rozina Islam handed over to DB

Rozina Islam went to the health ministry on Monday to carry out her profession duties. She was detained there for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30pm the police took her to the Shahbagh police station. At 11:45pm they said that a case had been filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.

The incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam has created uproar in the country and abroad.

United Nations has expressed concerns regarding the harassment and arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam. The global body has also said that they are looking at it.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said this in response to a question during a regular media briefing on Tuesday.