Case against Rozina Islam handed over to DB

The case filed against Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam under Official Secrets Act has been transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police.
Additional deputy commissioner of DB’s Ramna Zone Mishu Biswas told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon, “The case has been forwarded to us. We’ve got the responsibility of investigating the case. We would investigate it following due procedure.”
The case was filed against Rozina with Shahbagh police station on Monday night.
Rozina Islam went to the health ministry on Monday to carry out her profession duties. She was detained there for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30pm the police took her to the Shahbagh police station. At 11:45pm they said that a case had been filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.
The incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam has created uproar in the country and abroad.
United Nations has expressed concerns regarding the harassment and arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam. The global body has also said that they are looking at it.
Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said this in response to a question during a regular media briefing on Tuesday.