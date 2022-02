Authorities suspended the operation of all passenger vessels on St. Martin's route Monday due to the rough weather. On Sunday night, the Cox's Bazar district administration came up with this announcement, reports UNB.

Additional district magistrate Abu Sufian said, due to the inclement weather, the local administration suspended the movement of all types of vessels for a day by hoisting cautionary signal 3 at Cox's Bazar seaport. About 4,000 tourists have been stranded on St. Martin's island.