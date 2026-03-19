Cox's Bazar ready to welcome tourists on Eid holidays
As the long Eid holiday approaches, many are planning a break from city life, and at the top of their list is the world's longest beach, Cox's Bazar.
With its blue waters, scenic mountains, and sprawling sand dunes, the beach offers a picturesque getaway for families. This year, tourism stakeholders have prepared to welcome visitors not only to the popular Laboni, Sugandha, and Kalatali beaches but also to secluded beaches, nearby islands, and mountain-adjacent spots.
According to hotel and motel owners, approximately 970,000 tourists visited Cox's Bazar during last year’s Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
This year, hotel bookings began as early as the second day of the Eid holiday.
Although the holiday continues until 23 March, many hotels have bookings through 30 March. Currently, 60 per cent of rooms in over 500 hotels, guesthouses, resorts, and cottages are already booked. The hotels have a daily capacity of 187,000 guests.
Hotel and motel owners estimated that at least 11,00000 tourists may visit Cox's Bazar during this Eid. The Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce projects that business worth around Tk 8 billion could be generated across 13 sectors related to hotels, restaurants, and tourism.
Abul Kashem Sikder, president of the Cox's Bazar Hotel Guesthouse Owners Association, said, “Last year, about 970,000 tourists visited during Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, given the country’s stable situation, we expect around 1100,000 visitors.”
Former president of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industries Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka added, “700,000–800,0000 tourists are expected during Eid. If the political situation remains stable, several hundred thousand more may arrive by 30 March.”
To ensure the safety and comfort of tourists, Inspector Parvez Ahmed, spokesperson for the Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, said, “We have strengthened security measures, with patrol teams, mobile units, and plainclothes detectives deployed on the ground to prevent untoward incidents.”
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A. Mannan emphasized, “Tourism will bring life back to the town during Eid. Mobile courts will monitor hotels and restaurants to prevent overcharging, and immediate action will be taken if violations are found.”