Cox's Bazar ready to welcome tourists on Eid holidays

As the long Eid holiday approaches, many are planning a break from city life, and at the top of their list is the world's longest beach, Cox's Bazar.

With its blue waters, scenic mountains, and sprawling sand dunes, the beach offers a picturesque getaway for families. This year, tourism stakeholders have prepared to welcome visitors not only to the popular Laboni, Sugandha, and Kalatali beaches but also to secluded beaches, nearby islands, and mountain-adjacent spots.

According to hotel and motel owners, approximately 970,000 tourists visited Cox's Bazar during last year’s Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.