Failure of Consensus Commission would be a shared failure: Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz made these remarks at the beginning of the 14th day of the second phase of dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties, held today, Tuesday, at the Doel Multipurpose Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Addressing the political parties, he said, "The responsibilities entrusted to us are primarily yours as political parties. We are merely partners in this effort."

He urged all political parties to come together at a common point in the discussions.

The Commission Vice-Chairman also emphasised the need to reach decisions in the coming days and made repeated appeals for maximum unity among the parties.