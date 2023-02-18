Body of one victim to return on 24 February

The body of one of the three Bangladesh students, who died in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night, will reach Dhaka from Canada on 24 February, reports UNB.

The families have also been informed and assured that the high commission and the consulate in Toronto can be contacted even after the office hours and during the weekend, if necessary.

The Consulate is also in touch with two Funeral Homes in Toronto that are making arrangements with the hospital authorities over issuing death certificates as well as other necessary documentation for transportation of the bodies of the three deceased students, said the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday.