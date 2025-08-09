UK emergency medical team to provide specialised treatment to Milestone School aircraft crash victims
A specialised UK Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) has arrived in Bangladesh to provide advanced medical care to those injured in the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School on 21 July 2025.
The nine-member medical team comprises highly experienced clinical professionals, including infectious disease specialists, intensive care doctors, infection prevention and control nurses and rehabilitation specialists.
Over the next three weeks, they will work with local clinicians to deliver critical care and rehabilitation services to injured students receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:
"The UK stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic incident and wanted to extend its support.
“I am confident that the specialised treatment offered by the UK medical team will accelerate the recovery and rehabilitation of the injured students.”