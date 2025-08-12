Bangladesh, Malaysia to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Anwar described Prof Yunus as "a friend of Malaysia" and commended his leadership of Bangladesh's Interim Government over the past year.

He emphasised the need to boost trade and expand cooperation in migrant worker welfare, education and efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

During the one-on-one meeting, Prof Yunus thanked Malaysia for facilitating the entry of nearly 8,000 stranded Bangladeshi workers under a simplified protocol and for introducing multiple-entry visas, allowing workers to return home during emergencies without risking their jobs.

Both sides underscored the importance of transparent and fair recruitment processes to reduce costs and safeguard worker welfare.

At the delegation-level talks, Adviser on Law, Justice and Overseas Employment Asif Nazrul urged Malaysia to recruit more skilled Bangladeshi professionals, including doctors and engineers, through a government-to-government framework.

He noted that Bangladesh's state-run BOESL agency is now capable of handling recruitment for Malaysian companies and called for opportunities for Bangladeshi security guards and carers.

He also requested for steps to be taken for the regularization of irregular or undocumented Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia.