Journalists protest, demand suspension of accused lawyer

Journalists have said assaulting newspersons have grown into an established culture in the country. Recently, a newsperson was beaten up in front of a judge in a courtroom. However, no action has been taken so far.

Journalist leaders said this at a human chain held at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Sunday in protest of the assault on Somoy TV correspondent Asif Hossain in the courtroom of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court.

They demanded legal action against the accused lawyer and his suspension.

Asif Hossain was allegedly assaulted during the bail hearing of journalist Monjurul Alam (Panna), who was arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on 4 September.

Asif accused lawyer Mohiuddin Mahi of beating him, though the lawyer has denied the allegation.