Journalist assaulted in court
Journalists protest, demand suspension of accused lawyer
Journalists have said assaulting newspersons have grown into an established culture in the country. Recently, a newsperson was beaten up in front of a judge in a courtroom. However, no action has been taken so far.
Journalist leaders said this at a human chain held at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Sunday in protest of the assault on Somoy TV correspondent Asif Hossain in the courtroom of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court.
They demanded legal action against the accused lawyer and his suspension.
Asif Hossain was allegedly assaulted during the bail hearing of journalist Monjurul Alam (Panna), who was arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act on 4 September.
Asif accused lawyer Mohiuddin Mahi of beating him, though the lawyer has denied the allegation.
At the human chain, Somoy TV journalist Faruk Bhuiyan demanded punishment for the accused lawyer and said, “Creating a mob in the courtroom and carrying out an attack is an unprecedented incident. This incident has shown that the voice of justice cries in silence. Such a big incident has taken place, yet no action has been seen against anyone.”
He expressed doubt over whether there would be any justice in this incident.
Another Somoy TV journalist, Harunur Rashid, said the offender should be expelled from the court. Journalists must be given protection.
Ekattor TV journalist Shahnaz Sharmin said that when journalists are tortured, no one protests. Journalists are beaten by everyone. The beating of journalists has now become a culture.
"Once, when journalists were assaulted, the matter reached the highest levels of government for a resolution. But now there is not even any protest. The reason is that there is no unity among journalists. Journalists must unite," she added.
The speakers at the human chain said that journalists are now being beaten even in court. Journalists must be given security and the opportunity to work freely. An incident like an attack in the courtroom is a matter of shame.
Journalists from different outlets were present at the human chain.