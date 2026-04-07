Colourful procession held in Khagrachhari to mark ‘Boisabi’
A vibrant procession was held in Khagrachhari to celebrate ‘Boisabi’, organised by the District Council.
People from various communities—including Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Santal, and Bengali—participated in the event, which took place on Tuesday morning in Khagrachhari town.
The procession began at 9:00 am from the District Council premises. To welcome the New Year and bid farewell to the old one, participants from different communities joined the procession wearing their traditional attire, ornaments, and carrying musical instruments.
The colourful procession moved through various streets of the town and concluded at the Town Hall.
Following the procession, the Marma community held their traditional ‘Maitri Paniborshon’ (Water festival) ceremony at the Town Hall.
Earlier, Shefalika Tripura, chairman of the Khagrachhari Hill District Council, inaugurated the procession.
She said, “Such festivals will further strengthen the bonds of harmony and brotherhood among the people of the hills.” Government officials from various institutions also attended the opening ceremony.
Abdullah Al Mahfuz, executive officer of the Khagrachhari Hill District Council, said, “People from different communities have participated in today, Tuesday’s procession. We will continue to organise such events every year.”
Different communities celebrate their respective New Year festivals under various names: the Chakma observe Biju, the Marma celebrate Sangrai, the Tripura mark Boisu or Boisuk, the Tanchangya observe Bisu, the Assamese celebrate Bihu, while the Chak, Mro, Bom, and Khumi communities celebrate Sangkran. This collective celebration is widely known as ‘Boisabi’.
The term ‘Boisabi’ derives from the first syllables of Boisu (‘Boi’), Sangrai (‘Sa’), and Biju (‘Bi’).
The Boisabi festivities will continue for several more days. A procession by the Tripura community is scheduled for 9 April.
The Chakma community will celebrate Ful Biju on 12 April, and the Marma community’s Sangrai procession is set to take place on 14 April.