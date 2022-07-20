EC will try to hold polls in a free and fair manner: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that the Election Commission (EC) will try to ensure holding elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, BSS reports.

"Our main goal is to ensure exercising of the voters rights," he said while holding dialogue with Islamic Oikya Jote at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.

The EC sat for dialgues with Islamic Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal separately ahead of the 12th general election.

A meeting with Bangladesh Kalyan Party was scheduled in the morning. However, the party did not join the dialogue.