Army Headquarters briefing
No rift between govt and military, working together
The Army Headquarters has stated that the government and the military are not in opposition to each other and are working together in coordination.
This statement was made in response to a journalist’s question during a press briefing held today, Monday.
The briefing took place at the Officers' Mess in Dhaka Cantonment, where Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Doula, Director of Military Operations, and Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam, Colonel Staff of the Directorate of Military Operations, spoke on national security and other current issues.
In response to a question about the proposal of a humanitarian corridor in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam said, “The army will not be involved in any activity that compromises the country’s security.”
Addressing concerns raised by media reports about big disagreements between the government and the military, Brigadier General Nazim-Ud-Doula said, “There’s been speculation that there are serious differences between the government and the military. The way it’s being portrayed in the media is not accurate. We are working harmoniously and in mutual understanding. There is no room for misinterpretation.”
Calling on the public to view these matters with a calm and simple perspective, he added: “We should not assume the government and military are operating in conflict or thinking separately. That is not the case. The government and military are working together, and we strongly believe this cooperation will continue in the future.”
According to the Army Headquarters, in the last 40 days, the army has recovered 241 illegal firearms, 709 rounds of ammunition and since last August, a total of 9,611 illegal firearms and 285,761 rounds of ammunition have been seized.
In the past one month alone, 1,969 individuals involved in various crimes were arrested. In total, 14,266 people have been apprehended so far, including members of juvenile gangs, listed criminals, kidnappers, smugglers, fraudsters, syndicates, extortionists, robbers and muggers.
It was also said in the briefing that in the past 40 days, 487 drug dealers were arrested in joint operations and since August, 4,400 individuals involved in drug-related crimes have been apprehended. A large quantity of illegal drugs was recovered, including yaba, Phensedyl, cannabis, and illegal alcohol, helping restore peace and safety in affected communities.
During the briefing, officials discussed special measures for managing traffic during Eid-ul-Azha. To ensure smooth and secure travel for holiday-goers, the Bangladesh Army will run a two-week special operation before and after Eid.
Key actions include round-the-clock patrols at major highways, bus terminals, rail stations and launch terminals and establishing checkposts at key points to control speeding, preventing black market ticket sales, running awareness campaigns to ensure public safety. These efforts aim to ensure a peaceful and safe Eid for all, similar to previous Eid-ul-Fitr operations.
Regarding concerns around livestock markets during Eid-ul-Azha, the army said that these markets often become hotspots for extortion and robbery. Markets located on main roads cause traffic jams and public inconvenience.
The army will conduct regular patrols and special operations to prevent criminal activities and ensure public safety at the markets.