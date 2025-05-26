No rift between govt and military, working together

The Army Headquarters has stated that the government and the military are not in opposition to each other and are working together in coordination.

This statement was made in response to a journalist’s question during a press briefing held today, Monday.

The briefing took place at the Officers' Mess in Dhaka Cantonment, where Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Doula, Director of Military Operations, and Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam, Colonel Staff of the Directorate of Military Operations, spoke on national security and other current issues.

In response to a question about the proposal of a humanitarian corridor in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam said, “The army will not be involved in any activity that compromises the country’s security.”

Addressing concerns raised by media reports about big disagreements between the government and the military, Brigadier General Nazim-Ud-Doula said, “There’s been speculation that there are serious differences between the government and the military. The way it’s being portrayed in the media is not accurate. We are working harmoniously and in mutual understanding. There is no room for misinterpretation.”