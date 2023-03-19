Public Procurement Authority in the pipeline

Yet another authority is being formed in the country. The government has formed at least nine authorities to ensure government services and monitoring the activities of different government and private agencies over the last 12 years. Now another authority is under process to be added to the list.

The process is underway to form Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority Act to bring transparency and accountability in government expenditures. Preventing illegal activities of influential contractors is also a major goal of the authority.

Already the draft of the law regarding the formation of Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority got the approval in principle in the cabinet meeting. Now the draft will be sent to the law ministry for review. It has been learnt that the law could be raised as a bill in the parliament during the upcoming budget session.