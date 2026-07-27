Health officials report 546 fresh cases of dengue inflection, 1 death overnight

Health officials today, Monday, said they recorded 546 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least one person in the past 24 hours.

“During the period, (of the 546) 96 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 97 in Chattogram division, 109 in Dhaka division, 56 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 58 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 65 in Khulna division, 24 in Mymensingh division, 32 in Rajshahi division and nine in Rangpur division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.