Health officials report 546 fresh cases of dengue inflection, 1 death overnight
Health officials today, Monday, said they recorded 546 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least one person in the past 24 hours.
“During the period, (of the 546) 96 patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 97 in Chattogram division, 109 in Dhaka division, 56 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 58 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 65 in Khulna division, 24 in Mymensingh division, 32 in Rajshahi division and nine in Rangpur division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.
Since the start of the dengue onslaughts Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 44 deaths while the disease inflicted 13,644.
The dengue last year claimed 413 lives and inflicted 102,861 people in the country.
Earlier in 2024, the dengue claimed 575 lives and inflicted 101,214 people.