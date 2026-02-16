Around 1,200 local, foreign guests to attend new government swearing-in

Around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Preparations are underway to hold the ceremony tomorrow, Tuesday, at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building based on this estimate. President Md Shahabuddin may administer the oath to members of the new government.

Among foreign guests, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and representatives from five South Asian countries are arriving in Dhaka to attend the ceremony. UK Indo-Pacific Under Secretary Seema Malhotra is also expected to attend.