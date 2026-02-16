Around 1,200 local, foreign guests to attend new government swearing-in
Around 1,200 domestic and foreign guests are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Preparations are underway to hold the ceremony tomorrow, Tuesday, at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building based on this estimate. President Md Shahabuddin may administer the oath to members of the new government.
Among foreign guests, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and representatives from five South Asian countries are arriving in Dhaka to attend the ceremony. UK Indo-Pacific Under Secretary Seema Malhotra is also expected to attend.
In last Thursday’s 13th national parliamentary election, the BNP secured a landslide victory. The party won 209 seats on its own, while the BNP alliance holds 212 seats including partners.
BNP candidates are also leading in two constituencies where results have been withheld. The party is set to form the government again after nearly two decades.
Sources in the cabinet division told Prothom Alo yesterday, Sunday, that approximately 1,200 domestic and foreign guests may attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Invitation cards are being prepared accordingly, and overall preparations are being undertaken on that basis.
President may administer oath to ministers
Law adviser of the interim government Asif Nazrul told journalists at the Secretariat yesterday that the oath-taking ceremony of the elected Members of Parliament will be held Tuesday at 10:00 am. The new cabinet members will be sworn in at 4:00 pm. Foreign ministers of SAARC member states have been invited to attend the ceremony.
Earlier yesterday morning, the advisers held their final meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office. The law adviser said it was a farewell meeting where no important decisions were taken; they exchanged views on their work and experiences and were briefed about the swearing-in ceremony.
The law adviser further said the chief election commissioner will most likely administer the oath to the newly elected Members of Parliament. BNP has announced that its parliamentary party leader will be elected at around 11:30 am or noon.
He added that the cabinet oath-taking will take place at 4:00 pm Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Parliament building. As far as he knows, the president will administer the oath to the cabinet members.
He also mentioned that holding the ceremony at the South Plaza of Parliament was proposed by the BNP.
Responding to a question, the law adviser said invitations would be extended in accordance with customary protocol, which is being handled by the cabinet division.
Typically, the chief justice, other judges, senior politicians, chiefs of the three armed services, senior lawyers, journalists, diplomats, and other distinguished individuals attend such ceremonies.
When asked about inviting India’s prime minister, the law adviser said he was unaware of any such move and had only heard that the foreign ministry had invited foreign ministers of SAARC countries. He did not know of any invitation to prime ministers.
India’s Speaker, Bhutan’s Prime Minister attending
A responsible official at the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo yesterday that India will be represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Bhutan will be represented by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.
Pakistan will send senior cabinet member Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Nepal Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, and Sri Lanka will send Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.
However, a diplomatic source said Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu might attend in place of Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel at the last moment.
Multiple Foreign Ministry officials told Prothom Alo yesterday that participation of representatives from several more countries may be confirmed today, Monday.
To attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new government, Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus invited heads of government from 13 countries on Saturday, including China, India, and Pakistan. The other countries are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.
Diplomatic sources in Delhi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the invitation Saturday evening.
However, he is scheduled to attend the previously arranged India–AI Impact Summit at the same time, and therefore the Lok Sabha speaker is representing the country instead.