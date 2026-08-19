Gas crisis: Production halted at over 300 factories in Narsingdi

The gas crisis gripping Bangladesh’s industrial sector has persisted, forcing numerous factories in Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Gazipur and other areas around the capital to suspend production or operate at reduced capacity because of inadequate gas pressure.

In Narsingdi alone, more than 300 small and large factories have been forced to shut down production, according to businesspeople.

Gas pressure has remained low across industrial areas in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Gazipur and elsewhere in the country for several days, disrupting production.

Daily demand for gas stands at 3.8 billion cubic feet (bcf), while supplies of up to 2.7 bcf are normally managed through rationing. Supply stood at 2.42 bcf early Saturday, fell to 2.40 bcf on Sunday and declined further to 2.28 bcf on Monday. By 6:00 pm on Tuesday, total gas supply had dropped to 2.26 bcf.

According to the Prothom Alo correspondent in Narsingdi, hundreds of small and large factories in the district have suspended production because of the gas shortage, leaving workers idle. Gas supplies have also been insufficient for households, with many unable to cook, while queues at CNG filling stations have grown longer.