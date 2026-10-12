'Smuggler' killed in BGB firing after attack on patrol in Mymensingh
A young man was killed in firing by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a border area of Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh early Monday.
The incident occurred in the Jaljalia area.
The BGB said its patrol team opened fire in self-defence after coming under attack during an anti-smuggling operation. A BGB member was injured in the incident and is receiving treatment.
The deceased, Md Ruman, 32, was a resident of Jaljalia village in Bhubankura union of Haluaghat upazila.
The Mymensingh Battalion (39 BGB) disclosed the information in a press release on Monday morning.
Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Nurul Azim Bayezid confirmed the incident.
According to the press release, an anti-smuggling operation was conducted in the Jaljalia area at around 5:45am, approximately one kilometre inside Bangladesh from the zero line. A four-member BGB patrol team seized smuggled goods. While returning with the seized goods, the team came under attack by an organised group of smugglers armed with locally made weapons.
The BGB said the attackers were initially given verbal warnings, followed by warning shots to bring the situation under control. However, the attackers continued their assault with locally made weapons, injuring a BGB member.
In these circumstances, BGB personnel opened fire in self-defence to protect their lives and government property, the press release said.
Ruman was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead. The injured BGB member is receiving treatment at the health complex.
Haluaghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jalal Uddin told Prothom Alo that necessary legal action was being taken in connection with the incident.
The BGB said it was preparing to file a case over the alleged obstruction of government duties. It added that operations and patrols to prevent smuggling in the border area were continuing.