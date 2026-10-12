'Smuggler' killed in BGB firing after attack on patrol in Mymensingh

A young man was killed in firing by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a border area of Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh early Monday.

The incident occurred in the Jaljalia area.

The BGB said its patrol team opened fire in self-defence after coming under attack during an anti-smuggling operation. A BGB member was injured in the incident and is receiving treatment.

The deceased, Md Ruman, 32, was a resident of Jaljalia village in Bhubankura union of Haluaghat upazila.

The Mymensingh Battalion (39 BGB) disclosed the information in a press release on Monday morning.

Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Nurul Azim Bayezid confirmed the incident.