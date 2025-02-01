Govt orders urgent investigation into death of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul
The interim government has ordered an urgent investigation into the death of Touhidul Islam, chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said on Saturday.
Police took Touhidul to hospital in Cumilla late Friday night with injuries allegedly caused by security forces after they arrested him from his house early on Friday morning based on complaints.
The interim government, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, absolutely condemns any form of custodial torture and murder, Azad said in a statement on behalf of the CA's press wing.
Upholding human rights in every sphere of national life is a core mission of this government, which includes some of the top rights activists in the country.
The government has set up several commissions to reform the country's criminal justice system.
Most of these commissions have submitted their reports.
"The interim government will hold meaningful dialogue with the political parties over these reports in an effort to eradicate every opportunity for human rights abuses in police interrogation, crime management, and judicial procedure," Azad said.
The interim government is committed to implementing these reforms, he said.