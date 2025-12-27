Tarique Rahman at Osman Hadi’s grave, will not go to NITOR
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived at the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho.
Tarique Rahman reached Osman Hadi’s grave beside the mausoleum of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University shortly before 11:30 am today, Saturday.
Tarique Rahman first paid tribute by laying flowers at Osman Hadi’s grave. He then offered prayers. Afterwards, Tarique Rahman laid flowers and offered prayers at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.
The prayers were led by Osman Hadi’s elder brother, Abu Bakar Siddique.
Those present included BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Dhaka University vice-chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, among others.
Members of various law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), were deployed in the Shahbagh and Dhaka University areas.
Earlier, shortly after 10:45 am, the BNP’s verified Facebook page announced in a post that Tarique Rahman had set off to pay respects at Hadi’s grave.
Unlike the past two days, Tarique Rahman did not travel in the red-and-green decorated bus today. He went to Osman Hadi’s grave in a white vehicle, which was adorned with flowers.
At the time, BNP leaders and activists were seen standing along both sides of the road.
In a separate Facebook post, the BNP media cell stated that Tarique Rahman would not visit the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) as there are no injured from the July mass uprising there.
Afterwards, Tarique Rahman will register for a national identity card at the Election Commission in Agargaon.
Tarique Rahman returned to the country on Thursday (25 December) after 17 years. Following the end of his life in exile in London, his return prompted an unprecedented gathering of millions of party leaders and activists, supporters and the public in Dhaka.
Candidates nominated by the party from across the country joined the reception rally held in the 300-feet area of Purbachal in Dhaka. Each brought leaders, activists and supporters from their respective areas. After the reception programme, they returned to their constituencies again.