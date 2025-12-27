Tarique Rahman at Osman Hadi’s grave, will not go to NITOR

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has arrived at the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho.

Tarique Rahman reached Osman Hadi’s grave beside the mausoleum of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University shortly before 11:30 am today, Saturday.

Tarique Rahman first paid tribute by laying flowers at Osman Hadi’s grave. He then offered prayers. Afterwards, Tarique Rahman laid flowers and offered prayers at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The prayers were led by Osman Hadi’s elder brother, Abu Bakar Siddique.